Roanoke man charged after high-speed pursuit on I-81

A Roanoke man was arrested after a high-speed chase unfolded Tuesday night on Interstate 81, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office.

Justin Denver Grant, 40, is accused of DUI, felony eluding and driving with a suspended license, among other charges, officials said.

The pursuit started about 10 p.m. after a deputy spotted a Ford Mustang swerving between lanes on U.S. 220, according to a timeline shared by the sheriff's office.

The car turned onto Brughs Mill Road, driving at high speeds and flipping its headlights on and off, officials said. The deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop but the Mustang kept driving, its headlights off, and merged onto I-81 from Exit 156, where it continued at speeds exceeding 100 mph.

The state police assisted in the response and deployed spike strips near mile marker 146. The pursuit came to an end on Interstate 581, officials said.

The driver refused to get out of the car, authorities said, and was removed by officers and a K-9 unit. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of a dog bite. The injury was described as not life-threatening.

By Wednesday, Grant had been transferred to the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail, where he was being held without bond.

Other charges filed against him include possession of a controlled substance, obstruction, and assault on law enforcement. He has an initial court appearance scheduled for Feb. 24.

