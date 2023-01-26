Roanoke man charged in connection with city's third 2023 fatal shooting

A man died Wednesday evening after being shot in northwest Roanoke, and a suspect was arrested after attempting to flee, police said Thursday.

Christopher A. Arias, 20, of Roanoke has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting, the city's third this year.

At about 8 p.m., the city's 911 center told Roanoke police about a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest, the department said in a press release. Two fatal shooting occurred in the same block in 2022.

Officers drove to the scene and found a man with what looked like a critical gunshot wound outside a residence in the area, police said. Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel pronounced the man dead.

Police spoke with witnesses who identified the shooting suspect, a man "who was attempting to flee the area on foot," police said.

Officers caught the suspect, Arias, and arrested him. He was taken to the Roanoke Police Department to speak with detectives. Police said Arias and the victim of the shooting knew each other.

Police said the victim's identity will be shared with the press after his family is "properly notified." The department has not identified the victims of the first two fatal shootings of 2023, which occurred Jan. 8 and 11.

"No further details can be shared regarding this incident at this time," Thursday's press release concluded. "This is an ongoing homicide investigation."

Arias is being held at the Roanoke City Jail.

Roanoke Police have made an arrest for each fatal shooting that they have reported so far this year.