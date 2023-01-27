Roanoke man charged in connection with female juvenile's death

Police have charged a Roanoke man in connection with the death of a female juvenile as a result of a violent incident that occurred in the city last Saturday.

Jonathan Shaquille Anderson, 32, was initially charged with malicious wounding. But when the victim of the incident died on Tuesday, officers charged Anderson with second-degree murder, police said in a press release Friday.

The homicide is the fourth reported in the city so far in 2023, but it's the first violent death this year that has not immediately been identified as a result of gunfire. Roanoke police have made an arrest in each of the four homicides they've reported this year.

On Jan. 21 shortly before noon, Roanoke police were summoned by a 911 call reporting an injured child at a residence in the 2100 block of Russell Avenue Southwest in the city's Norwich neighborhood.

Before police reached the scene, Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel had already taken an "unresponsive" female juvenile to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital "for treatment of what appeared to be serious injuries," police said.

When officers arrived at the Russell Avenue residence, they found an adult male and three other juveniles inside. One of the men said the female injuries were accidental. But investigators later found those injuries "were critical and did not appear to have been caused by an accident," police said.

Anderson was charged Monday with malicious wounding in connection with the female juvenile's injuries. The next day, detectives from Roanoke's special victims unit were told that she had died.

After consulting with the Roanoke Commonwealth's Attorney Office, detectives obtained a second-degree murder arrest warrant for Anderson. The warrant was served on Wednesday.

Anderson was being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond Friday. The police department said a homicide investigation is ongoing.