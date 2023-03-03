Police arrested a Roanoke man Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Dec. 12.

Quantas Lee Howard, 44, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jerome E. Fitzgerald, 59, of Roanoke.

At about 3:10 p.m. Dec. 12, the city's 911 call center reported a person with a gunshot wound in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue Northwest.

The block, site of an apartment complex, is a hot spot for gunfire incidents in Roanoke. Fitzgerald was the second person to die there in 2022 as a result of a shooting.

A search warrant certified in Roanoke Circuit Court in January says that police were originally dispatched to the complex on Dec. 12 "for a disorder."

"While enroute, the call was upgraded to a person with a gunshot wound," an affidavit reads. "The suspect who shot was described as wearing dark clothing and fled the scene prior to police arriving."

When police arrived, officers found Fitzgerald inside his apartment, where Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel pronounced him dead.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the residence and seized a cellphone, which "was located and collected in the living room where the deceased was and apparent altercation occurred," the affidavit continues. "The owner of the cellphone is unknown."

Police obtained a second search warrant for the device, which was black with a cracked screen, and seized "phone data," the warrant reads.

The department said in a press release Friday that Howard was identified as a suspect during the investigation.

After consultation with Roanoke's commonwealth's attorney office, detectives obtained a warrant for Howard’s arrest Feb. 10, police said. Officers "immediately began searching" for him.

On Thursday, Howard was located and taken into custody. Roanoke police said the U.S. Marshals Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted in making the arrest.

Howard is being held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond. His next appearance in Roanoke General District Court is scheduled for April 6.