Roanoke man charged in downtown gunfire incident with police

A 31-year-old Roanoke man was arrested early Friday following a four-hour standoff after gunshots were exchanged with police from a downtown apartment.

No one was injured during the encounter, but the surrounding blocks were closed to traffic for hours. Because it was an officer-involved shooting, Virginia State Police is investigating the incident at the request of Roanoke police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday, police said Roanoke’s 911 center reported shots had possibly been fired in the 100 block of Elm Avenue Southwest, about a block from Elmwood Park.

As officers arrived, a second round of gunshots were fired from inside an apartment, state police said. City officers returned fire, state police said.

Authorities evacuated surrounding apartments in the building.

At appoximately 3:30 a.m., a man left the apartment and was arrested. Damoan Townes, 31, of Roanoke, is charged with two counts of discharging a fiream within a building with malicious intent. State police recovered the gun believed to have been used in the shooting.