Roanoke man charged in early morning gunfire incident reported Tuesday in Roanoke

A 32-year-old Roanoke man is accused of forcing his way into a home and firing shots after an argument.

No one was hurt by the gunfire reported around 4 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest, police said.

Rahyeem Tyquan Baker was arrested one day later, just after midnight Wednesday, and charged in the case.

He’s accused of forcing entry into a residence, exchanging words with the people inside and then shooting a gun as he left, according to Roanoke police. The shots were fired into the air initially, and then back toward the home.

The U.S. Marshals Service’s fugitive task force and Salem police were part of the effort to find Baker, officials said. He was arrested in Salem without incident.

The investigation into the shooting remained ongoing Thursday. Baker was listed as being held in jail without bond on charges of burglary, assault, use of a gun in a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling, firing a gun in public, possessing a gun as a convicted felon and possessing ammunition as a convicted felon.

He has not yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations. His case is set for a hearing March 8.

