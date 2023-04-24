Police have charged a 26-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting in downtown Roanoke early Sunday.

Brandon Jamal Woods, of Roanoke, was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Police have not identified any of the gunfire incident's three victims.

At about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police on patrol in downtown heard gunshots coming from the 100 block of Campbell Avenue Southeast.

Outside a business on that block, police found a man and a woman with gunshot injuries. The man's wounds were critical.

Both were transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where a third person, another man who was shot in the same incident, had arrived via a personal vehicle.

The man found with critical injuries on Campbell later died, and police opened a homicide investigation.

The Roanoke department said in a press release Monday that Woods was identified as a suspect and warrants for his arrest were obtained early Sunday morning.

"Woods was taken into custody with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force early this afternoon," police said.

"This remains an ongoing investigation," the press release concluded.

The shooting was the sixth to take a life in the city since Jan. 1.