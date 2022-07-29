 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke man charged in fatal Belmont Park shooting

Richard Colon Quarles

 Quarles

 Emma Coleman

Roanoke police have arrested a Roanoke man suspected of killing the woman whose body was found in Belmont Park a week ago.

Richard Colon Quarles, 26, has been charged with the second-degree murder of Leeann Amber Haun, 37, of Roanoke, who was found deceased from gunshot wounds by officers before dawn on July 22.

Police provided no additional updates about the case in their press release Friday. Their investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

Quarles is being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond.

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

