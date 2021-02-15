Roanoke man charged in fatal shooting of woman found in Roanoke River

A Roanoke man is suspected of killing a woman and trying to dispose of her body, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

DeAngelo Montez Bonds, 22, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder. Detectives believe he fatally shot a woman inside her apartment in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive NW.

Bonds told officers that he disposed of the woman's body, according to a police statement. A search effort found her remains in the Roanoke River.

Her identity was being withheld Monday night pending notification of her family.

The investigation into the case began around 2:30 a.m. Monday when officers were dispatched for a report of suspicious circumstances at the victim's apartment.

The apartment was found in disarray, with signs of a struggle, but no one inside, officials said.

Officers found a vehicle belonging to one of the apartment's tenants in a parking lot near 13th Street SE. Bonds was inside, officials said. It wasn't immediately clear if Bonds also lived in the same apartment.

No other information was immediately available. Bonds was listed as being held without bail Monday night at the Roanoke City Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.