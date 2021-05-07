Roanoke man charged in fatal weekend shooting

A 35-year-old Roanoke man has been arrested in the death of a nursing assistant who was shot Sunday, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Todd Emanuel Manns was listed as held being without bond on a charge of second-degree murder. He's accused in the killing of Taniko Belt, 46, authorities said.

Investigators said Manns and Belt knew one another but no additional details were released.

The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. No other suspects are being sought, said a police spokeswoman.

The shooting, Roanoke's fifth homicide this year, was reported around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities found cartridge cases in a parking lot outside a Panorama Avenue Northwest apartment building where Belt lived, according to search warrants.

Belt was found minutes later about a mile away on Peters Creek Road where her car appeared to have crashed into a utility pole.

She had been shot and died of her injuries, officials said. Her car had been punctured by gunfire at multiple points, investigators wrote in search warrant filings.

Manns was charged and arrested without incident Friday, police said. He has not yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations against him.