Roanoke man charged in June shooting

A Roanoke man has been charged in a shooting that left one person injured last month, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Raymond Antoine Massey, 40, is accused of malicious wounding in an altercation reported about 8 p.m. June 21 in the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane Southeast, officials said.

Officers said they found another man in the road with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Massey was arrested July 8 and is listed as being held without bond in the Roanoke City Jail. He has a court hearing set for Aug. 3.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.