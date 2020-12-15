Roanoke man charged in March homicide

A Roanoke man has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a woman who was found in a wooded area of southeast Roanoke last spring, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Michael Tyrone Terry, 40, was arrested Tuesday and is listed as being held without bond.
He’s accused in the death of 33-year-old Cassanda Starr Pizzi, officials said.
Pizzi was described by those who knew her as a sweet, caring person who struggled with her mental health and eventually faced homelessness.
Her death was discovered in the early morning hours of March 27 along a narrow stretch of woods next to an industrial block of Fourth Street Southeast.
A relative said her family was told she was wounded by blunt-force trauma.
She left behind a son who was 12 at the time.
The police said no additional details about the case could be released Tuesday.
Search warrants filed earlier this year indicate that detectives started looking at Terry after connecting the location data of a device associated with him to the area of the homicide.
Warrants were filed to seek a DNA sample from him as well as to seize clothing and electronics.
Terry hasn’t yet appeared in court to respond to the allegation against him. His case didn’t immediately appear on online court dockets.
Ryan Reilly, a cousin of Pizzi’s who’s been a vocal advocate for her case, said he was grateful to investigators for the work they put in over the past months.
“I’m overjoyed for our family that this case didn’t turn cold,” he said, adding that the news created a measure of peace for them at the end of a dark, difficult year.
