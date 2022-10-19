Roanoke man charged in police chase denied bond

A Roanoke Circuit judge denied bond Wednesday to a man who led a police chase through the city before hitting a gate at a country club, attorneys said.

Sterling D. Whitfield Sr., 52, of Roanoke was originally charged on June 30 with malicious wounding, brandishing, abduction, hit-and-run and felony eluding.

While Whitfield's case was in general district court, the commonwealth filed a nolle prosequi motion on the malicious wounding, brandishing and abduction charges, according to Virginia's online court case information system.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Jason Morgan said the victims in the case did not appear in court after being subpoenaed and did not otherwise seem interested in prosecuting the charges.

But Whitfield was indicted by a grand jury in September for the hit-and-run and felony eluding.

Morgan said Wednesday that on June 30 a shooting was reported at the Embassy Inn in the 4500 block of Melrose Avenue Northwest.

The victim of the incident identified Whitfield as the man who shot him, Morgan continued. Roanoke police said in press release that a verbal altercation between the two men had “escalated to the shooting.”

Police began looking for Whitfield and located his car near the Embassy Inn, Morgan continued. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Whitfield drove away, ignoring traffic signs and traveling 20 mph over the posted speed limit.

The chase ended at the Roanoke Country Club, where Whitfield’s vehicle ran into a gate, Morgan said. Whitfield exited the crashed car and attempted to run away, but officers caught and arrested him.

Public defender Jacob Butler said Whitfield has been held at the Roanoke City Jail since the night of his arrest. He said his client would be able to stay with his parents in Roanoke and submit to pretrial services, like random drug screenings, if granted bond.

Whitfield testified Wednesday that he is a U.S. veteran. In September, he began experiencing chest pains. He has been receiving medication and treatment for his condition from a nurse at the jail, he told the court, but he needs to see a cardiologist.

Whitfield said that if granted bond, he would seek services from a Veterans Affairs hospital. He also said that a job as a barber would be available to him at a shop on Peters Creek Road if he were released.

Whitfield has a lengthy criminal history in Roanoke that dates from the early 1990s. Among the charges previously filed against him and certified in circuit court were assault and battery, felony eluding, credit card theft and cocaine possession.

Morgan said Whitfield has also previously been charged with failing to appear in court. The prosecutor said the commonwealth considers Whitfield a “flight risk” and a “danger to society.”

Judge Onzlee Ware agreed that Whitfield’s failure to appear in court several times was a “grave concern.” But the “thing that really kicks it” for him, Ware said, was Whitfield’s “wild chase throughout Roanoke.”

“That endangers me,” Ware said. “I don’t move as fast as I used to.”

The judge said Whitfield’s behavior on June 30 exhibited a “disregard” for the safety of others in his community, and so his bond request was denied.

Whitfield’s trial was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but Butler said that because the officer who arrested Whitfield was on military leave, the proceedings had to be continued.

Whitfield has requested a jury trial, which has been scheduled for Nov. 28. Until then, he will continue to be held at the city jail.