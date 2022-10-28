Roanoke man charged in Sept. 7 fatal shooting of teenager

Roanoke police said Friday that a suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting last month of a teenager.

Demarion D. Sanders, 15, was found mortally wounded outside a residence on Palm Avenue in Roanoke's Forest Park neighborhood on the evening of Sept. 7.

Now Demarco C. Jackson, 23 of Roanoke, faces charges of first degree murder and use of a firearm in relation to Sanders' death, a police statement said.

"Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives identified Jackson as the suspect in this homicide," the statement said.

Jackson was located in Houston, Texas, and taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service there Sept. 24.

Jackson initially resisted extradition, but was brought back to Roanoke by city police, then formally charged and jailed, the statement said.