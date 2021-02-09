Roanoke man charged in shooting of father and brother deemed 'unrestorably incompetent' for trial

Almost two years after shootings at a northwest Roanoke home that left one man dead and another critically injured, a relative charged in the attacks has been deemed "unrestorably incompetent" to stand trial, according to prosecutors.

Police were called Feb. 23, 2019, to a home in the 700 block of Fairview Road and found two victims with gunshot wounds.

Little information about the investigation was released, but the following month, Arob Mithiang Ashwil, 29, was accused of murder in the death of his father, Mithiang Lwat, 55, and the aggravated malicious wounding of his brother, Bol Ashwil, who was 24 at the time.

Arob Ashwil was also charged with possessing a gun as a felon and with using it to commit those felonies.

From the outset, Ashwil underwent repeated psychiatric evaluations and treatment, which resulted in multiple delays.

On Friday, Ashwil's prosecutor and defense attorney filed a joint motion to continue the cases.

"He is incompetent to stand trial and likely will remain so for the foreseeable future," Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John Beamer said in court.

Ashwil will be committed to Central State Hospital for further treatment and evaluation.