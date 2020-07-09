Roanoke man charged in teen's killing opts to wait for case to be heard by jury

The statewide prohibition against assembling juries, prompted by COVID-19, has led to the delay of another Roanoke court case involving the death of a teenager.

Demarcus Shaiquan Glenn is charged with murder and attempted robbery in the fatal shooting last year of Tyler Polumbo, 16.

Glenn, 21, was to begin a three-day jury trial in Roanoke Circuit Court on Tuesday.

The current judicial emergency has halted jury trials, however, and it’s unclear when they can resume. Chief judges in each circuit have been asked to develop plans to safely gather juries, and no jury trials can go forward until those are approved. The current deadline for jury proposals is Aug. 17.

On Thursday, Glenn — who has been in jail since June 2019 — appeared in court and exercised his right to a jury, despite the inevitable delay. Roanoke prosecutors have said they were willing to have the case heard by a judge.

“Mr. Glenn understands we’re not going to be on any kind of fast track to get this thing concluded,” defense attorney Suzanne Moushegian told Judge Onzlee Ware.

“He understands we may not be looking at trial until January," she said.