Roanoke man charged in Tuesday night shooting on I-581

A Roanoke man has been charged in a shooting that left a driver seriously injured Tuesday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Brent Lamont Dinkins, 21, is accused of malicious wounding in an altercation believed to have happened on Interstate 581, officials said.

Dinkins was listed as being held without bond in the city jail. His case has been set for a hearing Nov. 4.

Tuesday’s gunfire was reported around 6:30 p.m. when a man who’d been shot arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial.

Investigators believe the shooting happened while the victim was driving on I-581’s southbound corridor between the Orange Avenue and Elm Avenue exits.

Dinkins became a suspect after a review of video surveillance footage, according to a search warrant.

Earlier this week, police said the incident was not believed to be a random act of violence. No additional details were released Friday.

Brent Lamont Dinkins

 Courtesy of Roanoke City Jail

