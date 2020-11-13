Roanoke man charged in Vinton shooting

A Roanoke man has been charged with firing a shot into the back window of an occupied truck in October, according to the Vinton Police Department.

Stephen Matthew Overstreet, 24, is accused of attempted malicious wounding, shooting in an occupied vehicle, display of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction, officials said.

He was arrested after an altercation reported Oct. 11. The incident is believed to have started in Roanoke, authorities said, and carried into Vinton where a Dodge truck drove with a Toyota Prius reportedly in pursuit.

Overstreet is accused of firing a gun from the Toyota and then fleeing. No one was injured in the shooting but the Dodge was damaged, officials said.

Responding officers met the truck outside the police station. Overstreet was arrested four days later, according to court records. Authorities said a gun was seized in the investigation.

Overstreet’s case has been set for a Dec. 17 preliminary hearing. He was listed as being held in jail without bond Friday.

