 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke man charged in weekend stabbing that injured 1

Roanoke man charged in weekend stabbing that injured 1

Only $5 for 5 months

A Roanoke man was charged in a stabbing that left one person wounded Saturday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

James Henry Barlow, 71, is accused of malicious wounding in an altercation reported around 6:45 p.m. near a convenience store in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue Northwest, according to officials and a search warrant.

Witnesses indicated two men got into a verbal argument that led to the stabbing, said a police spokeswoman.

In a search warrant, an investigator wrote that Barlow is suspected of striking the victim with an unspecified weapon at least three times, leaving wounds on his torso.

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t available Wednesday.

Barlow was said to have gone into the store afterward to make a purchase and kicked a bike believed to be the victim’s before leaving, according to the search warrant.

He was found at his home shortly afterward, police said. Barlow was listed as being held in jail without bond Wednesday, and has a court hearing set for Oct. 5.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg
Crime News

Children's counselor convicted of soliciting 13-year-old for sex in Christiansburg

A licensed counselor who worked with children, and who was accused of soliciting a child for sex, pleaded no contest Monday in Montgomery County Circuit Court to two charges using a communications system to propose sexual acts to a person younger than 15 years old. Jason Robert Francisco, 41, of New Castle, was sentenced to serve three years and six months behind bars.

+2
Recent gun violence in Roanoke has no easy answers
Crime News

Recent gun violence in Roanoke has no easy answers

In a year already consumed by a fast-moving pandemic and an urgent reckoning on racial justice, cities nationwide — including Roanoke — are also grappling with another crisis: a surge in gun violence that experts say can’t be neatly ascribed to one simple explanation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert