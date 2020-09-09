Roanoke man charged in weekend stabbing that injured 1

A Roanoke man was charged in a stabbing that left one person wounded Saturday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

James Henry Barlow, 71, is accused of malicious wounding in an altercation reported around 6:45 p.m. near a convenience store in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue Northwest, according to officials and a search warrant.

Witnesses indicated two men got into a verbal argument that led to the stabbing, said a police spokeswoman.

In a search warrant, an investigator wrote that Barlow is suspected of striking the victim with an unspecified weapon at least three times, leaving wounds on his torso.

The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. His condition wasn’t available Wednesday.

Barlow was said to have gone into the store afterward to make a purchase and kicked a bike believed to be the victim’s before leaving, according to the search warrant.

He was found at his home shortly afterward, police said. Barlow was listed as being held in jail without bond Wednesday, and has a court hearing set for Oct. 5.

