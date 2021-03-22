Roanoke man charged with abduction

A Roanoke man is accused of abduction and shooting a firearm from a vehicle during a domestic altercation earlier this month, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Juanyae Michael Clarke, 22, is being held without bond, according to jail records. He has a court hearing scheduled for April 30.

Clarke is accused of forcing a woman out of her home and firing at least one shot from a vehicle during an incident that was reported around 11:15 p.m. March 10 in southwest Roanoke, officials said.

No one was hit by gunfire during the altercation. The woman, whom Clarke knew, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Clarke was found and arrested two days later without incident, authorities said. He’s been in custody at Roanoke City Jail since then.

