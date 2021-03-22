 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke man charged with abduction

Roanoke man charged with abduction

{{featured_button_text}}

A Roanoke man is accused of abduction and shooting a firearm from a vehicle during a domestic altercation earlier this month, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Juanyae Michael Clarke, 22, is being held without bond, according to jail records. He has a court hearing scheduled for April 30.

Clarke is accused of forcing a woman out of her home and firing at least one shot from a vehicle during an incident that was reported around 11:15 p.m. March 10 in southwest Roanoke, officials said.

No one was hit by gunfire during the altercation. The woman, whom Clarke knew, was taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening.

Clarke was found and arrested two days later without incident, authorities said. He’s been in custody at Roanoke City Jail since then.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert