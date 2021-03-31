Roanoke man charged with animal cruelty

A Roanoke man has been accused of fatally shooting his dog with a crossbow, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Michael Eugene Everson, 43, told authorities he euthanized the German shepherd because it was ailing after suffering a recent stroke, according to police and court records.

Search warrant documents said an animal warden discovered the dead pet last week after being dispatched to a northeast Roanoke home to investigate a complaint that a dog was being neglected. The person who submitted the complaint said the dog needed medical care but its owner wouldn’t take it to a vet.

The animal warden reported finding the dog covered by a white sheet in the home’s backyard. A police spokeswoman said Everson was charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty.

He hasn’t yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations. His case is scheduled for a hearing May 4.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.