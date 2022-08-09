 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roanoke man charged with Brambleton Avenue bank robbery

Police charged a Roanoke man with robbing a bank in southwest Roanoke Tuesday morning.

Brian Nathaniel Brown, 39, was charged with robbery by using physical force. He is being held at the Roanoke City Jail without bond.

At about 9:15 a.m., a call to the city’s E-911 call center reported a bank robbery, according to police. Officers rushed to the HomeTrust Bank in the 2800 block of Brambleton Avenue.

Evidence indicated a male suspect “entered the business, displayed a weapon, physically assaulted an employee of the business, then took an undisclosed amount of U.S. Currency and fled the scene on foot,” a police press release said.

Cops found no suspect on the scene, but set up a perimeter in the area, which contains businesses, residences and a church. Police said they followed “numerous leads” until the suspect was taken into custody.

“No further details can be shared regarding this incident at this time,” police said. “This remains an ongoing investigation.”

Emma Coleman covers public safety and courts in the Roanoke Valley. She can be reached at (540) 981-3198 or emma.coleman@roanoke.com.

