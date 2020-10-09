 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke man charged with DUI maiming in January collision

Roanoke man charged with DUI maiming in January collision

{{featured_button_text}}

A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged with DUI maiming in a January collision that left a pedestrian severely injured, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Boris Kolenda is accused of crashing a Nissan SUV near the intersection of Fleetwood Avenue and Brandywine Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29, officials said.

A pedestrian was severely injured, said a police spokeswoman, and a dog was struck and killed. The SUV also reportedly ran into a light pole and struck a parked jeep.

Court records indicate Kolenda, who had no middle name listed, was initially charged with a misdemeanor count of DWI.

In October, a new charge of DUI maiming, a felony, was filed through a direct indictment. Kolenda was arrested on the new charge Monday.

His case is currently set for trial in February.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases
Crime News

Task force nets 138 arrests in Roanoke cases

A local, state and federal task force has made 138 arrests over the past two weeks, serving warrants in cases ranging from shootings to drug distribution, authorities announced Thursday. The blitz was dubbed Operation Street Sweeper.

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert