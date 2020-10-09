Roanoke man charged with DUI maiming in January collision

A Roanoke man has been arrested and charged with DUI maiming in a January collision that left a pedestrian severely injured, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Boris Kolenda is accused of crashing a Nissan SUV near the intersection of Fleetwood Avenue and Brandywine Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 29, officials said.

A pedestrian was severely injured, said a police spokeswoman, and a dog was struck and killed. The SUV also reportedly ran into a light pole and struck a parked jeep.

Court records indicate Kolenda, who had no middle name listed, was initially charged with a misdemeanor count of DWI.

In October, a new charge of DUI maiming, a felony, was filed through a direct indictment. Kolenda was arrested on the new charge Monday.

His case is currently set for trial in February.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.