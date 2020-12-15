 Skip to main content
Roanoke man charged with DUI manslaughter in fatal motorcycle wreck

A Roanoke man has been charged with DUI manslaughter in a motorcycle wreck that left a passenger dead, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Christopher Charles Roberts, 34, was arrested without incident Tuesday at a home in Dry Fork, officials said.

Search warrants indicate investigators took a blood draw from Roberts after the Dec. 4 wreck that happened just after 5 a.m. in the 4800 block of Frontage Road Northwest.

A 21-year-old woman, Kasey Lynn Carpenter of Roanoke, was killed in the single-vehicle wreck.

Roberts was injured in the crash and treated at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, according to prior information released by police. One mugshot taken after his arrest Tuesday showed him wearing a neck brace.

It was not clear if that was due to the injuries he incurred in the crash.

Roberts is being held on charges of DUI and DUI manslaughter. His case did not immediately appear in online court dockets.

