Roanoke man charged with knocking down Lee monument

A 70-year-old man is charged with toppling the Robert E. Lee monument in downtown Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The monument was discovered overturned on the ground just before midnight Wednesday. One day earlier, on Tuesday night, a police officer driving by had spotted William Clay Foreman of Roanoke tampering with the stone spire, officials said.

Authorities didn’t specify what was meant by tampering. The officer at the time spoke with Foreman and asked him to leave. The monument remained undamaged at that point.

When the marker was found broken later on, officers contacted Foreman, who was cooperative, said a police spokeswoman.

A warrant for felony property damage was issued for him, and he turned himself in at the police department Friday.

Officials said no other suspects are being sought. The police declined to comment on how they believe the monument was knocked over or on any statements obtained from Foreman.

The 60-year-old monument, located on the west end of a pocket park named Lee Plaza, already appeared poised to come down later this year.