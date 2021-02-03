 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Roanoke man charged with murder in November shooting

Roanoke man charged with murder in November shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

A 24-year-old Roanoke man has been charged with second-degree murder in a November shooting that left another man dead, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Herbert Lee Giddens Jr. was indicted this week and arrested without incident Tuesday, officials said. He was listed as being held in jail without bond.

Giddens is accused in the Nov. 23 death of Nathanial Briggs, 36, who was found fatally shot in a residence in the 2400 block of Centre Avenue Northwest.

Everyone involved remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said at the time. Additional details about what led up to the gunfire haven’t been released.

A trial date in the case wasn’t immediately set. Giddens is also charged with use of a firearm in a felony, officials said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police body camera footage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert