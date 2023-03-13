A Roanoke man charged last month with shooting another person while neighbors looked on was denied bond in Roanoke Circuit Court on Monday.

Curtis Eugene Keaton Jr., 39, admitted to the shooting while he was being transported to the Roanoke Police Department for questioning, Commonwealth's Attorney Donald Caldwell said during Keaton's hearing.

Caldwell said that on Feb. 11 around 6:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a man with a gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Massachusetts Boulevard Northwest.

In Keaton's front yard, police found a man lying on the ground with gunshot wound "directly to the chest," Caldwell said. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Caldwell said some witnesses, including a woman and an 8-year-old boy, told police that the shooter was inside the home.

Police found Keaton there. He was "not cooperative," Caldwell said, adding that police observed evidence of "acute alcohol consumption."

Police said Keaton was taken into custody "without further incident." On the ride to the police station, Keaton asked about the victim, whom he did not know, Caldwell said.

Police searched the home and found a .40-caliber pistol in a trash can, Caldwell said. Outside, officers found a shell casing that matched the brand of the ammunition found in the pistol.

Caldwell said Keaton's case is not a "who done it." He said Keaton has admitted to a "crime of violence that cannot really be ignored."

But Keaton's attorney, public defender Brian Barnett, said there are "strong claims of self-defense." Barnett also noted Keaton has not "much of a criminal record."

Keaton testified Monday that he has no prior felony convictions. According to Virginia's online court case information system, he was found guilty of marijuana possession in 2014 and public intoxication in 2016.

On March 6, Keaton was indicted by a Roanoke Circuit Court grand jury on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and felonious firearm use.

Keaton testified Monday that an inmate in his "pod" at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center recently died at the hands of another inmate.

"That could have been me," Keaton said, adding that being held at the jail is "stressful" and he'd more "more comfortable" residing at home while awaiting trial.

Judge David Carson said that while he found Keaton isn't a flight risk and isn't a danger to himself, he may be a threat to others, and so denied him bond.

Keaton's trial has been scheduled for April 18, according to Virginia's online court case information system.