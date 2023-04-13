The Roanoke man who was charged in a March 2022 shooting at a hotel has been sentenced to six months in jail.

Christopher A. Withers, 34, was originally charged with aggravated malicious wounding and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil said Roanoke police were called on March 29, 2022, to what was at that time a Days Inn in the 600 block of Orange Avenue Northeast.

There, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. But he refused to cooperate with investigators.

"He, from the beginning, said he would not cooperate, would not identify anybody," McNeil said Thursday. "But there was some surveillance video from the old Days Inn, and from that surveillance video, they were able to identify Christopher Withers as the individual who committed the shooting."

Withers made a statement to the police in which he said "he did in fact, do the shooting, but he did so in self defense," McNeil continued. "He was not a convicted felon at the time."

The charges against Withers were not prosecuted in Roanoke General District Court due to the victim's lack of cooperation. But the charges were reinstated in Roanoke Circuit Court in hopes of getting a felony conviction to ensure that Mr. Withers would not be able to possess a firearm in the future," Mc Neil said.

On April 6, McNeil said Withers struck a plea agreement with the commonwealth on two amended charges: felony unlawful wounding and misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, Withers was sentenced to two years in jail on the felony charge, and all of that time was suspended.

"Unlawful wounding is a violent felony under the code of Virginia," McNeil said. "He is now, as a result of this, a violent convicted felon and can no longer possess a weapon."

On the misdemeanor charge, Withers was sentenced to one year in jail, suspended after he serves six months. He is being held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center.

McNeil said the victim's lack of cooperation "made it difficult to ascertain the source of the conflict," adding that the relationship between Withers and the victim remains "fairly unknown."

"But," McNeil said, "the fact that there was some video surveillance allowed us to at least have some prosecution in this case, despite the lack of cooperation of the person that was shot."