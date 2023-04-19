The Roanoke man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting a man during a 2022 road rage incident was sentenced Wednesday to serve 18 months.

Keandra S. Smith, 30, was originally indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the June 3 death of 40-year-old Grover W. Edwards III.

Smith testified during his sentencing hearing Wednesday that he, his girlfriend, her mother and his four-year-old son were running errands that day. As they passed a convenience store on Williamson Road, a white car nearly collided with their SUV.

"I saw my life flash before my eyes," Smith's girlfriend's mother testified.

Smith said he was in the passenger seat, braiding his hair, when he heard his girlfriend, who was driving, honk the horn and engage in a verbal argument with Edwards' girlfriend, who was leaning out of the other car's window and shouting.

Smith's girlfriend testified Wednesday that she activated her turn signal and attempted to turn from Williamson Road onto Fleming Avenue Northwest, but the white car veered in front of the SUV and cut her off.

"What is wrong with this man? Is he crazy?" her mother said she thought at the time. "I thought I was going to die that day. [...] I saw a lot of rage in that man."

Smith, his girlfriend and her mother testified that Edwards got out of the white car and approached the SUV's passenger side, where Smith was sitting.

Smith said he got out of the car intending to de-escalate the situation. But Edwards got in his face, which made Smith "nervous."

The pair began to fight. Smith said Edwards grabbed his hair and pulled so hard that he felt his dreads "ripping" from his scalp. Smith also testified that Edwards bit his forehead.

The fight continued until Smith's brother arrived and pulled Edwards off of Smith. Ultimately, Edwards was pushed to the ground.

At that point, Smith and his girlfriend both testified that they "thought the fight was over with." They both said they began to get back into the SUV.

Then, Smith's girlfriend said she heard a loud bang. She said Edwards had returned to his feet and "Donkey Kong smashed" the SUV's back windshield.

"To me, it sounded like a gun going off," her mother testified.

"The glass shattered," Smith's girlfriend said, into "billions and billions of pieces" inside the vehicle. Her mother said she found glass in Smith's son's hair.

The 4-year-old boy began to scream and cry. Smith said his "heart dropped," and he thought Edwards was attacking his family.

From his waistband, Smith said he pulled his firearm, which his girlfriend said he always carried with him "for protection."

"I drew it and I fired it toward Mr. Edwards," Smith said.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Stephens said Edwards sustained four gunshot wounds, including one to his head.

After the shots were fired, Smith and his girlfriend testified that they called 911 and moved their vehicle, both to allow an ambulance to respond and to distance Smith's son from the scene.

Smith waited for law enforcement to arrive and handed over his firearm. He was taken to the Roanoke Police Department's station, where he made a statement to officers.

Smith's murder charge was amended to voluntary manslaughter in January in exchange for a guilty plea. A second charge, the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, was not prosecuted.

Smith had no criminal record prior to June 3. Sentencing guidelines presented by a probation officer Wednesday set the high end of his sentence at five years and eight months, with the low end at two years and one month.

Stephens suggested Smith be sentenced to four years of incarceration, near the midpoint of the sentencing guidelines.

"There is a casualness to this encounter," Stephens said, "that is just plain disturbing."

The prosecutor said the case is one "where the commonwealth had to acknowledge that Mr. Edwards got out of his car first," but argued that "it did not have to cost him his life."

"This is stupid," Stephens said. "One of them gets killed over nothing."

Smith's attorney, Halley Taylor, said her client tried "to separate himself from the situation" several times and reacted in "two seconds" when he heard a sound like a gunshot and his baby crying.

But, Stephens countered, Smith "made all the decisions that made it happen. [...] This is a fight that he chose to have."

Taylor noted that if the investigating probation officer found that Smith accepted responsibility for his actions and exhibited remorse, the low end of the guidelines dropped to zero. She said that if there was ever a time to consider the adjusted guidelines, "This is it."

Smith apologized to Edwards' family Wednesday.

"I wish I could have done something to de-escalate the situation better," Smith said through tears. "I'm not a monster. It hurts. It was a tragic situation. [...] I failed bad."

Smith asked for the family's forgiveness. One man sitting in the courtroom said, "We'll never," and left.

"Everyone should feel bad if they make these sets of decisions," Andrew argued. "His remorse doesn't matter and doesn't excuse."

Roanoke Circuit Court Judge Christopher Clemens ruled that Smith had indeed shown remorse.

"This is a tragic case. Everybody loses," Clemens said. But, he added, while Edwards may have been the aggressor on June 3, "that's not an excuse for this result. We can't just say, 'Well, he started it.'"

Clemens, not bound to the sentencing guidelines under Virginia law, sentenced Smith to 10 years of incarceration, suspended after he serves a year and six months. Once released from jail, Smith will spend five years on supervised probation.