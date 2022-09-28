Roanoke man dies after U.S. Marshals conduct traffic stop

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Salem Field Office is investigating a death that occurred during a felony traffic stop in Roanoke County late Tuesday.

Joshua R. Donahue, 47, of Roanoke died after suffering from what officers described as an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At about 9 p.m. Tuesday, members of the U.S. Marshals Service’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were conducting a criminal investigation along U.S. 220. They believed a fugitive suspect was in the area.

Task force members identified a passenger in a Toyota pickup truck as the wanted individual and initiated a traffic stop.

USMS members activated emergency lights and sirens, and the driver of the Toyota turned the vehicle off U.S. 220 (Franklin Road) and stopped at the intersection with Crossbow Court.

As task force members approached the Toyota, they heard a single gunshot. When they got to the vehicle, they found Donahue wounded in the passenger seat.

No law enforcement on scene discharged their weapons, state police said.

Law enforcement officers performed first aid on scene before EMS personnel took Donahue to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

Donahue’s remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

The driver of the Toyota, an adult male, was not injured in the shooting. A handgun was recovered from inside the vehicle.

The incident remains under state police investigation.