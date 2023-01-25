Roanoke man faces drug, firearm charges after task force arrest

An investigative unit called the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and Virginia State Police announced on Wednesday the seizure of a significant drug cache along with money and firearms.

According to a news release, police learned that a package containing the opioid fetanyl had been addressed for delivery to an occupant of a house on Orange Avenue in Roanoke.

A warrant was obtained and more than 2 pounds of fentanyl was seized from the residence, along with "approximately 130 grams of additional narcotics, three firearms, and $13,431 in US Currency," according to a state police news release.

The street value of all narcotics seized was $231,700, police added.

Investigators arrested DeAngelo Omer Baker, 34, of Roanoke at the residence. He faces a number of felony drug charges, including posession and intent to distrbute, along with firearm possession by a violent felon.

Baker was released from custody on a $10,000 bond, state police said.

The drug seizure and Baker's arrest occurred Oct. 3. The state police news release did not indicate why it was being publicly announced three months later.

The Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is comprised of investigators from the Virginia State Police and police departments in Roanoke, Salem and Vinton.