Roanoke man faces federal charges after acquittal of murder in state court

Glenn and Polumbo had never met one another before when an acquaintance connected them on a Friday night and helped arrange a meetup so Polumbo could buy a couple ounces of marijuana.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to to court testimony, Glenn agreed to go to Polumbo’s home in Southwest Roanoke, where they met on the front porch, for the sale. Both Glenn and Polumbo’s friend, Dylan Keith, who was 18 at the time, agreed what happened next went down quickly, with Keith estimating it all took a span of about two minutes.

Glenn testified that Polumbo began raising a gun to him and demanded his weed. He grabbed Polumbo’s right arm and pulled out his own gun as the two struggled. He felt his grip on Polumbo slipping and pulled his trigger.

Polumbo died on the porch before medics arrived, bleeding out as the bullet, which entered his shoulder, cut a diagonal path across his torso, hitting a lung, a rib and, most crucially, his heart, according to medical testimony. The injuries from the single shot were so catastrophic that he had virtually no hope of being rescued, officials said.

Glenn, who said he was panicked after the shooting, took off afterward on foot. He was arrested at his residence in Roanoke and charged 11 days after the incident.