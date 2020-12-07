Roanoke man faces manslaughter and maiming charges in Blue Ridge Parkway crash

A Botetourt County grand jury on Monday indicted a Roanoke man in a Blue Ridge Parkway crash that killed two passengers and injured a third.
The grand jury charged Efrain Noel Hernandez-Claros, 23, with two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and one of aggravated driving under the influence with maiming, Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander said.
The charges stem from an Aug. 29 crash on the parkway, during which a Dodge Durango that Hernandez-Claros was driving ran off the road, then returned to it before rolling over. The three passengers, none of whom was wearing a seat belt, all were ejected near milepost 105, the National Park Service, which investigated the case, said in the days after the crash.
Juvier Alexander Espinoza-Regaldo, 19, and Christian David Spil-Canales, 23, died. Jorge Moran-Hernandez, 19, was injured but has since been released from a hospital, Alexander said.
Hernandez-Claros, whom Alexander said was a foreign national, remains in the county jail at Fincastle, with no bail.
Hernandez-Claros originally faced five charges: DUI as a subsequent offense, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving without a license, in addition to the manslaughter counts.
In a Nov. 6 preliminary hearing, prosecutors dropped the DUI count, in order to present the more serious DUI maiming charge, Alexander said. They dropped the license and unauthorized vehicle charges, the latter after the truck’s owner — who was Hernandez-Claros’ boss — declined to pursue it.
“They had allowed him the use of the vehicle for limited purposes,” Alexander said.
Hernandez-Claros told a park ranger that he had been drinking before the crash, but he did not remember driving, according to a search warrant filed in the case. He had the Durango key in his pocket, and after investigators administered a field sobriety test, a warrant authorized a blood draw for testing.
Alexander declined to say whether the blood sample revealed the presence of alcohol or drugs.
“We’re going to have a jury trial, probably,” he said.
