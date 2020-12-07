Roanoke man faces manslaughter and maiming charges in Blue Ridge Parkway crash

A Botetourt County grand jury on Monday indicted a Roanoke man in a Blue Ridge Parkway crash that killed two passengers and injured a third.

The grand jury charged Efrain Noel Hernandez-Claros, 23, with two counts of aggravated involuntary manslaughter and one of aggravated driving under the influence with maiming, Botetourt County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Alexander said.

The charges stem from an Aug. 29 crash on the parkway, during which a Dodge Durango that Hernandez-Claros was driving ran off the road, then returned to it before rolling over. The three passengers, none of whom was wearing a seat belt, all were ejected near milepost 105, the National Park Service, which investigated the case, said in the days after the crash.

Juvier Alexander Espinoza-Regaldo, 19, and Christian David Spil-Canales, 23, died. Jorge Moran-Hernandez, 19, was injured but has since been released from a hospital, Alexander said.

Hernandez-Claros, whom Alexander said was a foreign national, remains in the county jail at Fincastle, with no bail.

Hernandez-Claros originally faced five charges: DUI as a subsequent offense, unauthorized use of a vehicle and driving without a license, in addition to the manslaughter counts.