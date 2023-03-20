A Roanoke man who had already been indicted in connection with a June 2022 shooting now faces a number of other felony charges after his arrest earlier this month.

On March 10, members of the Star City Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Roanoke City Police Gang Interdiction Unit arrested Ryan Tyrell Guerrant, 25, of Roanoke and charged him with three felonies: aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding and possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

Last year, Roanoke police officers found a man in the 2800 block of Colonial Avenue Southwest who had been shot. "No suspects were located on scene and details about what led to the shooting are limited," police said at the time of the June 3 incident.

In August, a Roanoke grand jury indicted Guerrant on the three previously mentioned felony charges for the June 3 incident, and warrants for his arrest were issued.

On March 10, "law enforcement attempted to apprehend Guerrant while he was in a vehicle," the Virginia State Police said in a press release Monday.

"As officers attempted to approach Guerrant, he intentionally put his vehicle in reverse," striking a Roanoke Police Department vehicle, state police said. "Guerrant then attempted to run from his vehicle on foot, but was apprehended by law enforcement."

Officers searched Guerrant's vehicle with help from a police dog and recovered "approximately 51 grams of fentanyl, 187 grams of methamphetamine, and a handgun," state police said. "Additional charges will be forthcoming after consultation with the commonwealth attorney’s office."

Guerrant is being held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center without bond. He has a criminal record in Roanoke that dates from 2014 and includes drug and ammunition possession convictions.