The Roanoke man convicted earlier this year of shooting another man during a struggle inside an auto body shop will not spend time in jail for committing the crime.

Police charged Timothy P. Meadows, now 45, with malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding after the January 3, 2022 incident.

On Monday, during a Roanoke Circuit Court hearing, Meadows was sentenced to five years of incarceration. All five years were suspended.

"When violent crime is such a major issue in the valley, it is very disappointing that an active jail sentence was not imposed after a jury found the defendant guilty of shooting an unarmed man in the back twice," Matt Pollard, a deputy Salem commonwealth's attorney who served as a special prosecutor on the case, said Tuesday.

Meadows' jury trial occurred in January. His testimony and the victim's testimony, according to a transcript in public court documents, laid out the events that led to the shooting.

Meadows owned the building in the 500 block of Orange Avenue Northeast, near the intersection with Williamson Road. There, the owner of Doug's Auto Body ran a business, where the victim, Steven Jones, worked.

The owner died in the fall of 2021, and on January 3, 2022, Jones went to the shop to retrieve some tools.

Inside, Jones encountered Meadows and his father. Meadows testified that he told Jones he couldn't remove anything from the shop without approval from the deceased owner's estate.

Meadows and his father both testified that Jones became upset, and some pushing and shoving between Meadows and Jones ensued.

Jones testified that Meadows at one point grabbed his neck, and Meadows testified that Jones pushed both him and his father to the ground.

"He slam-dunked me, and as I was going down, or I was already on the ground, I'm not sure which, he said, 'I've got something for you in my truck," Meadows' father said.

"I'm looking at Steven and he's not leaving. I pull my gun. I have to rack my gun because I don't carry one in the chamber. And I pulled the trigger twice," Meadows said.

Jones said he was maneuvering over some chairs inside the shop near an exit door when he got shot twice in the back.

"I heard a pow. And as I heard a pow, I hit the door and just felt my back just get real wet," Jones said. "I fell out at the door. Something said, 'Steven, get up.' And I got up."

"He jumped to the right, went over the chairs outside," Meadows said. "All I know is my dad's down. I holler, 'I got to lock the door. I run to the door. The door swings open."

Jones had left the shop, stumbled and fell again near the back of his vehicle in the parking lot. He got back up and ran across three lanes of traffic on Orange Avenue, stopping in the median. There, he turned back and saw Meadows.

"I seen Tim at the front door looking for me with the gun," Jones said. "As I seen that, I ran across the other three lanes of traffic, up the hill, past the Days Inn. Got on my phone, called 911 and was talking to the lady and told her I had been shot."

Meadows testified that he shot Jones because he was "a hundred percent" afraid for his life.

"Once I felt like he wouldn't leave the building, I was starting to get scared of what he could grab or what he could do. He'd done got me to the ground," Meadows said. "I don't even know if my dad's alive or not. He had back surgery. He could have broke his back."

Meadows' attorney, David Robinson, told jurors that "there was no anger, hatred or revenge in the split seconds where this happened."

"There was fear," Robinson said. "There was no malice in Timmy Meadows' heart when he pulled his gun, cocked it and shot twice."

But Pollard argued Jones was "shot in his back with zero justification."

"Self-defense does not apply in this case. The testimony from the defendant himself is that Mr. Jones took off and was leaving," Pollard said during his closing statement. "He shot Steven Jones because, quote, 'what he might grab, or what he could do.' Not what he did. And neither one of those is an act that justifies self-defense."

After about two and a half hours of deliberation, the jury found Meadows guilty of unlawful wounding, not malicious wounding, and not guilty of using a firearm in the commission of malicious wounding.

Meadows was released after the trial under his original $25,000 unsecured bond. According to court documents, he had no prior criminal record and had never been arrested before the January 2022 shooting.

Meadows will spend one year on supervised probation, followed by a period of good behavior for two years. He is to have no contact with Jones.