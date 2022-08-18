Roanoke man gets 20 years for attempted murder of police informant

For firing a shot at a police informant, missing the man’s head by what prosecutors called a “literal hair’s breadth,” Joseph C. Martin was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison.

Martin, 42, of Roanoke, was angry with the man for assisting federal authorities in a drug investigation of one of his friends.

On May 31, 2020, he went to the informant’s home with a 45-caliber pistol, confronted the man and fired a single shot at point-blank range. The bullet grazed the man’s neck and did not cause serious injury, according to evidence presented in Roanoke’s federal court.

The informant could have been killed, “but for a quarter of an inch, give or take,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Bassford said in asking U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski to impose a 20-year sentence.

“This is a serious crime,” Urbanski said in following the government’s recommendation. “It goes to the heart of the criminal justice system, and it must be deterred.”

Martin apologized in a statement to the court, saying he did not intend to kill the man and was grateful that he was not seriously harmed.

His attorney, Patrick Kenney, had asked for a 12-year sentence, citing Martin’s “horrible upbringing” in a Philadelphia neighborhood plagued by drug dealing and violence.

Martin lost a brother to gun violence, and has been shot three times himself.

“As is often the case in these matters, there is no question Martin has a substance abuse issue” that began with him using marijuana on an almost daily basis beginning at the age of 15, Kenney wrote in court documents.

Sometime in 2020, Martin learned that the informant, who was not named in legal proceedings, had been assisting in an investigation that led to the arrest of William Ramey-Woodard on charges of distributing heroin and fentanyl.

While Ramey-Woodford was being held in jail, he and Martin began to have coded telephone and email conversations about the informant.

Jail recordings of the calls captured them discussing whether “he ought to suffer consequences as a result of his work with police,” according to evidence presented in February, when Martin pleaded guilty to attempted murder and use of a firearm.

After the shooting, the informant called 911 and identified Martin as his assailant.

Ramey-Woodard, who was charged with conspiring with Martin to kill the informant in addition to drug offenses, is being held pending a sentencing hearing in December.