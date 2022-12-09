Roanoke man gets seven-year prison term for firearms trafficking

A Roanoke man and convicted firearm trafficker was sentenced Thursday to seven years in federal prison.

Jermaine Drummond, 46, pleaded guilty in August 2022 to two counts of knowingly making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm and aiding and abetting in the same.

According to court documents, beginning in 2019 and continuing until June 2020, Drummond, a convicted felon, used what the federal attorney's office called "non-prohibited individuals" to purchase at least 25 firearms for him from from federally licensed firearms dealers and private transactions.

"At least nine of these illegally procured firearms have been recovered in connection with criminal activity in Maryland, New York and the District of Columbia," according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

“Illegal guns in the hands of prohibited owners lead to higher levels of violent crime in our neighborhoods. It is a cornerstone of the Department of Justice’s public safety policy to keep these guns out of the hands of those who should not have them,” U.S. Attorney Chris Kavanaugh said.

“My office will continue to vigorously prosecute individuals who threaten the safety of our communities by circumventing the law to supply firearms to violent criminals,” Kavanaugh added.