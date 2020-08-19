Roanoke man pleads guilty to role in daytime shootout, but questions remain

A daytime shootout outside a southwest Roanoke apartment injured at least one person last fall, and charges in the attack will send another man to prison.
Police responded to the parking lot of a Stratford Park Drive complex shortly before 2 p.m. Oct. 23 and found a man with a single gunshot wound. A nearby vehicle and a building had also taken fire and 26 shell casings from three different weapons were collected, along with at least two discarded handguns.
“It kind of looked like a war zone,” assistant prosecutor John McNeil told a circuit court judge Wednesday, later adding: “This was the middle of the day and there were so many bullets flying in a public area.”
At Wednesday’s hearing, Shaykeem Deanthony Wright, 26, pleaded guilty to malicious wounding and use of a firearm. He got 10 years for the attack, all of which will be suspended, and three years to serve on the gun charge. Through Wright’s plea, additional counts of aggravated malicious wounding and felony possession of a weapon were dropped.
No one else has been charged, and it’s still unclear exactly what prompted the violence.
Although numerous people called 911 to report the shootout, bystanders “were not particularly cooperative,” McNeil said, and he maintained that the lack of witnesses was a key reason for Wright’s relatively light sentence. Malicious wounding carries up to 20 years in Virginia, and aggravated malicious wounding can bring a life sentence.
The man who was shot survived his injury, but McNeil said police believe he was one of the participants, and the man refused to allow investigators access to his medical records so they could try to reconstruct the shooting.
Search warrants show that security cameras captured a suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot — a dark Ford Crown Victoria — and McNeil said Wright was a passenger in the car as it was driven away by an unidentified female.
Approximately 10 minutes after the Stratford Park attack, police were called to the 3700 block of Troutland Avenue, just 2 miles north, where a woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Although she claimed she had simply been shot while walking along, McNeil said, investigators accused her of being Wright’s girlfriend and possibly the driver. He said she denied those accusations, but a search of the Ford later revealed it had been struck by bullets during the melee.
Wright made no comments during the hearing, and his attorney did not present any evidence or arguments. Judge Onzlee Ware told Wright he should use his prison time in part to reflect on the seriousness of the situation and the implications.
“This thing could’ve turned awfully bad. … You could’ve had three bodies laying there,” Ware said. “You could’ve been locked up for a long time.”
He also urged Wright to consider the risks he’d presented to the community.
“Whatever the beef was, we didn’t have anything to do with it,” the judge told him.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.