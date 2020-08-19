Roanoke man pleads guilty to role in daytime shootout, but questions remain

The man who was shot survived his injury, but McNeil said police believe he was one of the participants, and the man refused to allow investigators access to his medical records so they could try to reconstruct the shooting.

Search warrants show that security cameras captured a suspect vehicle leaving the parking lot — a dark Ford Crown Victoria — and McNeil said Wright was a passenger in the car as it was driven away by an unidentified female.

Approximately 10 minutes after the Stratford Park attack, police were called to the 3700 block of Troutland Avenue, just 2 miles north, where a woman had suffered a gunshot wound to the foot. Although she claimed she had simply been shot while walking along, McNeil said, investigators accused her of being Wright’s girlfriend and possibly the driver. He said she denied those accusations, but a search of the Ford later revealed it had been struck by bullets during the melee.

Wright made no comments during the hearing, and his attorney did not present any evidence or arguments. Judge Onzlee Ware told Wright he should use his prison time in part to reflect on the seriousness of the situation and the implications.

“This thing could’ve turned awfully bad. … You could’ve had three bodies laying there,” Ware said. “You could’ve been locked up for a long time.”