A Roanoke man who shot another person last year, then was arrested seven months later after a police auto chase, pleaded guilty to firearm-related charges Monday.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Malcolm Levort Harrison, 32, was sentenced in Roanoke Circuit Court to eight years of incarceration, suspended after he serves four, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil said.

On a malicious wounding charge, a judge sentenced Harrison to five years, suspended after he serves one. And on a firearm use charge, Harrison received a three-year sentence, the mandatory minimum for the charge in Virginia.

Once released, he will be placed on unsupervised probation for two years.

McNeil said that on June 23, 2022, Harrison engaged in a "gun battle" with another man at an apartment complex near the intersection of Dupree Street and Blaney Avenue Northwest.

At Harrison's bond hearing in January, McNeil detailed the events of that day. He said surveillance camera video from the apartment complex shows a man arriving with a gun in his hand.

The man made contact with Harrison. The pair spoke, then engaged in a physical altercation. McNeil said Harrison threw some keys to the ground and went inside an apartment.

The other man picked the keys up, and then Harrison came back outside with a rifle in hand. He fired the gun in the other man's direction, hitting his leg. Then Harrison returned the gun inside and left in an SUV.

About seven month later, on Jan. 10, police spotted Harrison in the same SUV. They chased him through Roanoke and eventually into a residence in the 1200 block of Stewart Avenue Southeast. He was arrested there.

While the other man has no state charges for the June incident, McNeil said, he is facing gun-related charges in federal court.