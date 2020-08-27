Roanoke man pleads no contest to two sexual assaults from last August

A Roanoke man has been sentenced to serve seven years in prison for a pair of public sexual assaults against two women last August.
Marcus Eugene Phanelson pleaded no contest Tuesday in Roanoke Circuit Court to two counts of aggravated sexual battery and received a 30-year prison term, with 23 years suspended.
Phanelson, 33, initially was charged with seven crimes including aggravated sexual battery, sodomy and object sexual penetration, plus two counts of rape and two counts of abduction, offenses that can carry decades in prison or the prospect of life sentences. Through his plea, one of the rape charges was amended to aggravated sexual battery; the remaining five charges were dropped.
At the plea hearing, Roanoke Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Chrystal Smith presented an overview of the prosecution’s evidence in the two cases.
The first incident occurred early Aug. 2, 2019, when a woman gave Phanelson a ride from a Williamson Road nightspot at the request of a mutual friend. Along the way, Phanelson reportedly had her park in an alley, then threatened and sexually assaulted her, Smith said. Afterward, the woman told the mutual friend she’d been attacked, then later went to a hospital for treatment and examination.
In the second case, which occurred Aug. 23, 2019, officers were called to 11th Street Northwest, near Orange Avenue. A woman told police she’d been walking home from a friend’s apartment about 1:30 a.m. when she passed a man who grabbed her. She said he led her behind a building, threatened to kill her and sexually assaulted her twice. He then drove her to a nearby residence, but she slipped away, called police and led them back, where officers arrested Phanelson.
Phanelson told police that the first incident had involved consensual sex and denied wrongdoing in the second, according to Smith, but she said forensic examinations of each woman produced evidence consistent with Phanelson’s DNA profile.
During the hearing, Phanelson made no statements. His attorney acknowledged that the prosecution’s summary reflected the evidence they had expected to face at trial.
One of the two women attended Tuesday’s hearing, but the other reportedly was unable to be present.
“They are both aware of the plea, not necessarily happy with the outcome, but satisfied with a conviction,” Smith told the judge.
