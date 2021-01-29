Roanoke man pleads to assault in 2019 downtown brawl that left 1 person shot

A man charged nearly two years ago for his role in a downtown Roanoke brawl — a dust-up that led to a non-fatal shooting — has resolved his case by pleading to a single misdemeanor.
Police have said the incident began early May 12, 2019, which was Mother's Day, at Awful Arthur's restaurant on Campbell Avenue. It was sparked by an argument between two women over vomit that had stained someone's shoe, according to police.
That dispute spilled outside the Roanoke City Market Building. As a group attempted to break up the melee, police said a man got a pistol from his car, shot another man, then later rode off with an acquaintance.
The victim, Timothy Pendleton of Buchanan, was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to his hip and for other injuries.
In the days that followed, police charged Javoun Shamire Jordan, now 31, and he turned himself in. He was indicted a few months later on upgraded felony charges of aggravated malicious wounding and two firearms offenses.
But on Friday, Jordan appeared in Roanoke Circuit Court and pleaded no contest to a single count of assault and battery. He received a 12-month jail term, suspended with credit for the eight days he served after his arrest, and was ordered to pay $266 in restitution to Pendleton.
Roanoke assistant prosecutor Chrystal Smith said in court that the investigation had shown that Jordan had punched Pendleton during the brawl, causing a facial fracture, but had not fired the gun.
Smith later said in an email that the person who fired the shot remains unidentified.
A day after Jordan was charged, Roanoke police announced that they were seeking a second suspect in the case, a New Jersey man, but within 24 hours they canceled that search and said they were instead looking for a different, unnamed individual.
On Friday, a Roanoke police spokeswoman said that aside from Jordan, no one else has been charged.
The shooting occurred during a period of intensified police attention toward downtown violence. On the night of the incident, 10 active officers were in the area. Video of the brawl was recorded by several bystanders, and one clip later drew tens of thousands of views after it was posted on Twitter.
Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.