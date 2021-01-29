Roanoke man pleads to assault in 2019 downtown brawl that left 1 person shot

A man charged nearly two years ago for his role in a downtown Roanoke brawl — a dust-up that led to a non-fatal shooting — has resolved his case by pleading to a single misdemeanor.

Police have said the incident began early May 12, 2019, which was Mother's Day, at Awful Arthur's restaurant on Campbell Avenue. It was sparked by an argument between two women over vomit that had stained someone's shoe, according to police.

That dispute spilled outside the Roanoke City Market Building. As a group attempted to break up the melee, police said a man got a pistol from his car, shot another man, then later rode off with an acquaintance.

The victim, Timothy Pendleton of Buchanan, was hospitalized for a gunshot wound to his hip and for other injuries.

In the days that followed, police charged Javoun Shamire Jordan, now 31, and he turned himself in. He was indicted a few months later on upgraded felony charges of aggravated malicious wounding and two firearms offenses.

But on Friday, Jordan appeared in Roanoke Circuit Court and pleaded no contest to a single count of assault and battery. He received a 12-month jail term, suspended with credit for the eight days he served after his arrest, and was ordered to pay $266 in restitution to Pendleton.