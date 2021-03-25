Roanoke man sentenced for 2019 shooting, role in home invasion

Two violent crimes that occurred less than a month apart in the summer of 2019 have left a Roanoke man with an eight-year prison sentence.
At an arraignment hearing Wednesday in advance of a jury trial scheduled for next week, Demetrius Andre Hubbard, 35, pleaded no contest to unlawful wounding, burglary and shooting at an occupied vehicle.
In a summary of the evidence against Hubbard, assistant prosecutor John McNeil said the first incident occurred late on June 25, 2019, in the 1300 block of Mabry Avenue. He said two men forced their way into a home, grappled with a pair of friends who were inside — injuring one with a knife — and stole jewelry.
One of the intruders left behind a Chicago baseball cap that McNeil said contained a DNA sample investigators linked to Hubbard. Another suspect, Hubbard's half-brother Jessie Demontrae Hubbard, was later convicted of pawning one of the stolen items, and a police search of his phone uncovered a photograph of Demetrius Hubbard wearing the hat in question.
The second incident occurred during the early afternoon of July 23, near a Westside Boulevard apartment complex. McNeil said the facility manager saw Demetrius Hubbard emerge from one of the units with a handgun, which he then allegedly fired three times. The shots hit an occupied car, but no one was injured. It's not clear what prompted the shooting, but McNeil said the driver of the car did not know Hubbard.
Through Hubbard's plea agreement, he received 10 years, suspended after three for the gun charge; five years suspended after two for the burglary; and five years suspended after three on the unlawful wounding count, totaling 20 years suspended after eight.
Prosecutors dropped an additional firearms charge, which would have carried another three years in mandatory time, and they agreed not to pursue revocation on suspended time Hubbard carries for previous convictions.
In August, Jessie Hubbard pleaded no contest to burglary in the Mabry Avenue home invasion and received a two year prison term.
