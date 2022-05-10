Roanoke man sentenced for 2021 fatal DUI crash

The Roanoke man charged with aggravated manslaughter after driving drunk and killing 57-year-old Timothy Gravely in April 2021 has been sentenced to 12 years behind bars by a Roanoke City Circuit Court judge.

Timothy Maurice Cotton, 47, pled guilty to aggravated manslaughter on Dec. 27. Cotton’s attorney, Rob Dean, filed a motion Thursday to withdraw that plea, which Cotton entered under the advisement of a different attorney.

Cotton said he believed he had pled guilty to manslaughter, not aggravated manslaughter.

“I don’t know the difference. I don’t even really know what manslaughter is,” Cotton said in court. “When I agreed, he never told me nothing about no guidelines, he never told me nothing about what’s the difference from this, what’s the difference from that. He never told me anything.”

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Sheri Mason said court records from the plea hearing on Dec. 27 clearly indicate that Cotton understood the proceedings.

“You knew then that you were pleading guilty to felony aggravated manslaughter charge,” Mason said. “But once your guidelines came back and they were higher than you wanted them to be, now you want to withdraw your plea. Isn’t that really what’s going on here?”

“No ma’am,” Cotton replied. “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into.”

Dean said that according to Virginia law, a defense may make a motion to withdraw a plea before the defendant’s sentencing hearing, and if the defendant has not explicitly waived his right to withdraw a plea.

Mason said the commonwealth was “adamantly opposed” to permitting the withdrawal and wanted to continue with the case “as is.”

Judge Charles Dorsey sided with the prosecution. He said he could rely on the answers Cotton gave to the judge during the hearing Dec. 27, when Cotton was under oath.

“When the court asks you, and you’re under oath, and you say you understand spoken English, and you were told that this is to be final, that encompasses, at the very least, the notion that we’re not going to come back in and withdraw the plea,” he said. “I find that there was an expressed waiver, and your motion to withdraw your plea is not appropriate and will not be granted.”

During his sentencing hearing, Cotton gave emotional testimony expressing his remorse for Gravely’s death.

“I’m so sorry,” he repeated through tears. “I didn’t mean to hurt him, I swear.”

Mason said Cotton was dropped off at his home by a coworker the night of April 10 last year. When he noticed he didn’t have his cell phone, Cotton believed he had left it in his coworker’s vehicle.

Cotton took his wife’s car and drove to his coworker’s residence, a Wayne Street apartment building where Gravely lived on the first floor. Mason said that as Cotton approached the building, he collided with mailboxes, other cars and a rock wall.

Gravely exited his apartment to see what the commotion was about, Mason said, “and I’m sure never imagines that he’s going to be essentially mowed over by the car that’s being driven by Mr. Cotton and left under a pile of rubble from the apartment building, which was in shambles there on the bottom floor, and then succumb to his injuries on the way to the hospital.”

Mason said Cotton’s blood alcohol content immediately after the incident was .15 — twice the legal limit. She called Gravely’s death a “senseless tragic act.” Dean called the incident “an accident.”

“From the moment this happened,” Dean said, “he broke down crying, admitted that he was drunk, admitted he made a mistake. It didn’t take coming to court to own up to it. He accepted responsibility then and there. He knew that he had made choices that were going to have a lasting impact.”

But Dorsey said he couldn’t characterize the incident “as a mere mistake.”

“I’m not trying to be cruel or ugly, but I have to tell you that something of this magnitude transcends the normal understanding of the word mistake,” the judge told Cotton.

Mason argued that the tragic incident was “over a cell phone.” Dorsey thought differently.

“This was over an adult knowing that he was impaired and choosing to get behind the wheel of a car, and knowing, as we all know from the horror of this case and thousands of other cases in this court and courts throughout the circuit, throughout the state, throughout the country, that that’s just all too often a recipe for disaster where innocent people are maimed or killed,” the judge said.

Dorsey sentenced Cotton to 11 years in prison for aggravated manslaughter and one year in jail for driving under the influence of alcohol. He will be put on supervised probation once released.

