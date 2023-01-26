Roanoke man sentenced for Daleville Kroger bomb threat, robbery

A Roanoke man was sentenced to an 18-month prison term Thursday for robbing and threatening to bomb the Kroger store in Daleville last May.

Michael Thor Dricker, 46, was arrested in August and charged with three felonies — threatening to bomb, robbery and constructing or using a hoax explosive device. He pleaded no contest to all three charges Thursday and entered a plea agreement with the court.

On May 23, Botetourt County Sheriff's Office deputies were summoned at about 7:20 p.m. to the Kroger off U.S. 220 (Roanoke Blvd.) by a reported bomb threat, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Marshall Lukacs said during Thursday's hearing.

Deputies arrived at the store and spoke with a male employee, who said a man had approached him and placed a bag on the front counter. The employee said the man claimed the bag contained an explosive and the detonator was in his front pocket.

The employee said the man demanded money from the store's safe. The employee told him that he couldn't access the safe, and instead he gave the man about $2,000 from a cash register.

The employee told deputies that the person took the money, left the bag on the counter, and drove away in a grey, four-door sedan.

The store was evacuated and a Virginia State Police bomb squad was called, Lucas said. After examining the bag, a black and green bookbag closed tightly with zip ties, authorities found that it contained no explosives.

Surveillance camera footage depicted the sedan, which had a tag consistent with those used on cars that are for sale when taken on test drives by potential buyers.

A Botetourt County deputy researched used car ads until a vehicle that matched the sedan's description was identified at Local Auto Sales on Orange Avenue in Roanoke.

The deputy went to the business and found a grey sedan on the lot. The car appeared to have been moved recently, Lucas said, in part because pollen had been swiped from the windshield.

The deputy spoke with the business' owner, who allowed a search of the car. Inside, the deputy found fresh grass in the floorboard, plus a bucket of black plastic zip ties, Lucas said. The deputy also found a piece of a black and green zipper consistent with those found on the bag abandoned at Kroger.

A Local Auto Sales employee told the deputy he had loaned the car to his friend, Dricker, the night of the robbery. He said Dricker was gone for several hours, and he had tried to contact him by phone.

Through a search warrant, deputies connected the phone number to Dricker, Lucas said. The car lot employee also identified Dricker in surveillance footage as the man who placed the bag on the Kroger counter.

Dricker's attorney, Ronnie Clay, said Thursday that Dricker recently pleaded guilty to additional charges — including felony eluding and law enforcement officer assault — in Bedford County Circuit Court.

Those charges date from June, a month after the Kroger bomb threat and robbery occurred. Dricker will serve a year in jail for those offenses, according to Virginia's online court case information system.

On Thursday, Botetourt County Circuit Court Judge Joel Branscom accepted Dricker's plea agreement. On the bomb threat charge, he was sentenced to two years in jail, and both years were suspended.

Dricker was also sentenced to three years in jail for the hoax explosive device charge, and all three of those years were also suspended.

On the robbery charge, Dricker was sentenced to the minimum five years, suspended after he serves 18 months of active time. He will receive credit for time he has served in jail awaiting trial.

Dricker will have to be on good behavior for 10 years, Branscom said, and a five-year probation period will begin once he is released from incarceration. He'll have to remain drug and alcohol free and pay court costs.

Dricker continues to be held at the Boteourt-Craig Regional Jail.