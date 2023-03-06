A Roanoke man was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a Roanoke County judge Monday for fatally shooting the fiancé of a woman with whom he had fathered a child.

The incident occurred on Feb. 15, 2022, when Cody Allen Gibson died after being shot in a parking lot by Brandon Lee Michael Dunbar.

That day, according to court documents, Dunbar, 23, visited a woman to exchange flowers and Valentine's Day gifts.

While Dunbar was inside her apartment, Gibson drove his car into a nearby parking lot behind the Papa D's restaurant in the 5400 block of Williamson Road.

According to court documents, the woman testified last year during a preliminary hearing that Gibson, 34, her fiancée, pounded on a window by her apartment door, yelled and cursed.

"We got on the phone with each other and I stood in front of the door and told Brandon that I would handle it, just go to the back room," she testified.

She asked Gibson to leave, and said she heard a car door close and the vehicle drive away.

"As soon as they pulled out of our parking lot, that's when my baby daddy was trying to go to the car to leave," she said of Dunbar.

But when Dunbar walked outside, Gibson was still there.

"He observed Mr. Gibson on the adjacent side of the building, which would be in between the apartment complex and Papa D's," a police officer testified during the preliminary hearing. "He advised that Mr. Gibson began yelling and screaming. There was some sort of exchange. He advised that Mr. Gibson had a knife in his hand and a cell phone in another hand."

The woman testified that Gibson "started coming towards" where she and Dunbar were standing. She put herself between Gibson and Dunbar and asked them both to leave.

"I stayed in the middle of them and then I just kept on telling Cody to leave and told my baby daddy not to do it, Brandon, not to do it, that it's not worth it," she testified. "But Brandon was, like, protecting me, and like, Cody kept on trying to grab me and I would yank back."

She said Dunbar had a gun in his hand. She said she looked at him and asked him to think about their daughter.

"I'm like, 'Don't do that,'"she testified. "I was like, 'Just leave. I'll call you later. It will be okay.' And then I went to turn around and I heard a shot."

"Me and Cody locked eyes, and he come around and said, 'Babe, I love you.' And then I was like, 'Come here.' And he just kept walking straight," she said. "He was holding his chest, and then I seen him fall and I ran to him."

Dunbar got in his car and drove away. He was arrested the following day.

Dunbar maintained that Gibson had "charged" at him. Dunbar's family and friends testified during his sentencing hearing Monday that they believe Dunbar acted in self-defense.

"I'm really sorry for their loss," Dunbar said of Gibson's family Monday. "I wish it would have happened a different way."

Dunbar testified that he received a bullet wound before the February 2022 incident, and had carried a gun since. He also said that Gibson hit him on the head with a metal pipe two months before their fatal encounter.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Bill Braxton said Monday that Dunbar sent threatening messages to Gibson through social media, including one on Dec. 18 that said, "This lead has your name all over it." Another message from Dunbar to his child's mother on Jan. 30 said, "I'm going to shoot that [expletive] when I see him."

Dunbar confirmed Monday that the messages referred to Gibson, but he maintained that he didn't have plans to shoot him.

In November, Dunbar struck a plea agreement in Roanoke County Circuit Court, and the murder charge against him was amended to voluntary manslaughter.

Braxton argued Monday that while it's clear that Gibson and Dunbar had "mutual combat," it was Dunbar who brought a gun.

Judge Charlie Dorsey said the shooting incident created an "abundance of pain, an abundance of loss and an abundance of suffering," for Dunbar's and Gibson's families.

But "at the end of the day," Dorsey said, Dunbar "explicitly" sent "chilling" messages to Gibson through social media that said Dunbar "would kill him."

"It appears that you did in fact act on the threat that you made," the judge said.

At Braxton's recommendation, Dorsey sentenced Dunbar to 10 years in prison on the voluntary manslaughter charge. None of that time will be suspended, but Dunbar will receive credit for the time he's served.

Once Dunbar is released, he will be on supervised probation for three years.