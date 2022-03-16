Roanoke man sentenced for Forest man's abduction, robbery

BEDFORD — A Roanoke man was sentenced Tuesday to three years and three months behind bars for his participation in a robbery and abduction of a Forest man.

Khairajhn Muhammad Sims, 28, pleaded guilty to abduction in Bedford County Circuit Court and entered an Alford plea to robbery. He does not admit guilt in the robbery but acknowledges enough evidence for a conviction, according to the plea.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said the September 2020 incident the charges stem from involve Michelle Lea Nester, 25, who was sentenced in January to four years on charges of robbery and abduction and believed the victim in the case stole marijuana from her Roanoke-area home. She lured the man back to her home and several of her friends came armed with guns, struck him and took several personal items before tying him up with string trimmer wire and putting him in the back of his own vehicle, Nance said.

The group drove the tied-up victim back to his own home in Forest and stole more items from him there, according to Nance.

Ronnie West, Sims’ attorney, said details of the case are among the most unusual he’s seen.

“This young lady, Miss Nester, he felt she had been wronged,” West said of Sims’ reason for taking part.

He said Sims’ physical presence allowed the events to unfold as they did and he took his role as a friend “way too far” in an incident that completely upended his life. The situation was ridiculous, unfortunate, had a lot of moving parts, and Sims is remorseful for getting involved, West said.

Two counts of using a firearm in commission of robbery and abduction against Sims were dropped.

Nester is set to be sentenced March 21 in Roanoke County Circuit Court on one count each of robbery, abduction and malicious wounding, according to court records. Sims also is scheduled for sentencing May 2 in Roanoke County Circuit Court on one count each of robbery and malicious wounding.

Nester, who received credit for time served since her September 2020 arrest to go toward her sentence on the Bedford charges, said a January sentencing hearing she is sorry, the victim did not deserve what he went through and she prays he finds healing from the trauma.