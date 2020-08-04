Roanoke man sentenced for sexually assaulting child

A Roanoke man pleaded no contest Tuesday to forcible sodomy of a victim under the age of 13 and was ordered to serve a decade in prison.

Tyler Beau Akers, who turned 21 this week, got a 60-year term, suspended after he serves 10.

Prosecutors said in court that Akers confessed to sexually assaulting a 6-year-old acquaintance at the child's home in April 2019. The victim reported the assault soon after it happened and described the incident to detectives, naming Akers, according to senior assistant prosecutor Alice Ekirch.

Ekirch said in court that Akers went missing for some time afterward but was located after he was hospitalized for psychiatric issues. She said Akers confessed the assault to police, repeating language that echoed what the victim claimed he said. She said Akers told investigators he could not explain the incident but said he had been abusing drugs and alcohol at the time.

Public defender John Varney acknowledged Ekirch's summary of evidence, but offered that Akers has no prior felonies or sex-related offenses.

Akers will be on probation for 10 years after his release, must register as a sex offender and must complete related counseling. He will not be allowed to have unsupervised contact with minors.

Ekirch said the victim's mother supported the outcome in part because it prevented the child from having to testify about the attack. The plea agreement was approved by Roanoke Circuit Judge Onzlee Ware.

