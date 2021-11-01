Roanoke man sentenced for shooting that left 1 injured

A Roanoke man who shot a woman in the ankle last year was sentenced to serve five years in prison Monday.

Demond Lamar Arrington Jr. was just 19 years old in July 2020 when he opened fire on a woman outside a home on Patterson Avenue Southwest.

He was caught by officers afterward while attempting to run away from the scene. The victim, who was pregnant at the time, testified Monday that she continues to experience pain in her foot as well as anxiety, sleeplessness, fear and other distress from the shooting.

There were allegations in court that others had played a role in the attack and had taken advantage of Arrington, whose mother said he had a learning disability. The Roanoke Times isn’t naming anyone else as no other people have been charged in the shooting.

The police said their investigation into the case is ongoing.

Arrington apologized to the victim and to his own family for what he did that day.

“I want to tell her, as a man, I’m sorry,” he said of the victim. “… I made a big mistake.”

He vowed to serve his sentence and stick to a better path.