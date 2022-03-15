Roanoke man sentenced for slashing woman who rebuffed him

A Roanoke man will serve four years in prison for slashing a woman who authorities said rejected him at a bar.

Douglas Dewayne Jones, 37, apologized in court to the victim, who was 21 at the time and who was left with a permanent scar along her face and neck by the attack, according to proceedings in Roanoke Circuit Court.

“If I could take it back, I would,” Jones said after the victim testified to the depression and anxiety that she’s suffered since crossing paths with Jones on the night of Sept. 21, 2019.

He added he hoped her pain would ease over time. “I’m very sorry,” he said.

Jones had previously pleaded no contest to aggravated malicious wounding for the assault reported in the parking lot of the now-closed Legends Sports Bar on Williamson Road.

The victim had been there with a friend when Jones, a stranger, approached and made inappropriate comments to her, said assistant prosecutor Chrystal Smith. The women were uncomfortable and decided to leave but, in the parking lot, Jones approached again and started swinging at the victim with an unknown object.

She was cut on her arms as she tried to protect herself and on two places along her face, according to prior hearings.

“And why?” Smith said Monday during a sentencing hearing. “... You had a man who couldn’t take no or deal with rejection.”

The victim was a young woman left with scars both physical and emotional, Smith said. “She was just beginning her life, and her life was upended.”

Defense attorney Tony Anderson said Jones had been remorseful and had met all requirements while out on bond. He asked the court to remove an escalator that heightened the sentencing recommendations in the case due to a 24-year-old burglary conviction on Jones’ record.

He had been 13 at the time, and had stolen something out of a car, Anderson said. State guidelines don’t currently distinguish between adult and juvenile convictions. Anderson asked the court to consider alternate guidelines that he said wouldn’t inflate Jones’ criminal history.

Judge Chris Clemens agreed to that but added he felt a substantial jail term was still called for. Jones’ actions were deplorable, he said, and had significantly affected the victim.

“I think you need to have a significant impact to your life, as well,” Clemens said.

The judge issued a sentence of 10 years, suspended after four are served, with three years of supervised probation to follow. Jones was taken into custody immediately after the hearing.

Clemens also addressed the victim before the end of the hearing. She was in the courtroom, surrounded by family and friends there to support her, and was said to be pursuing a goal of helping others by serving in the military.

Clemens said she was as impressive a person as he’s ever met.

“I have no doubt that you’re going to help people the rest of your life,” he said. “... Do not let this episode, which you did not cause, prevent you from accomplishing the things you want to accomplish.”

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.