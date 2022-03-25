Roanoke man sentenced for Valentine's Day 2021 slaying of girlfriend

A Roanoke man charged with killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in the Roanoke River on Valentine’s Day last year has been sentenced to 50 years in prison.

DeAngelo Montez Bonds, 23, entered no contest pleas in Roanoke Circuit Court on Wednesday on three felony charges connected to the 2021 death of Adreonna Keffer, 18, of Roanoke.

Bonds will serve 42 years in the Virginia Department of Corrections for first-degree murder, three years for using a firearm in the commission of a felony and five years for concealing a dead body. The time that Bonds has spent in jail while waiting for his hearing will count towards his sentence.

Judge David Carson noted that the sentence exceeded the guideline range presented in Bonds’ plea agreement. But he found the sentence “appropriate under the heinous circumstances” of the case.

Early in the morning of Feb. 15 last year, an Ashton Heights Apartments resident contacted maintenance personnel about a water leak coming from the unit above, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Andrew Stephens said in court Wednesday.

“The maintenance worker would have testified in the trial that he arrived and noticed that there was blood spatter on the stairwell itself as he went up,” Stephens said. When the worker arrived at the front door, “there was a pool of blood in front of the apartment.”

The maintenance worker contacted Roanoke City police, who responded to the Northwest Roanoke scene at about 3:30 a.m. They “found a large amount of blood in the foyer of the apartment, as well as blood on the walls and some blood located in the bathroom of the apartment,” Stephens said.

During their investigation, police developed a profile for a silver Mitsubishi automobile and spoke with Keffer’s mother, who confirmed that Keffer and Bonds shared the Ashton Heights apartment.

Police also spoke with Bonds’ grandmother. “She indicated that Mr. Bonds had made statements that he had killed Adreonna,” Stephens said. “She became concerned for the safety of Mr. Bonds and called him.”

Bonds shared his location, and police were dispatched to a site near the river in Southeast Roanoke, where Stephens said they found Bonds – and a 9 millimeter pistol that matched evidence from the apartment scene – in the Mitsubishi.

“There was an initial conversation” with a detective “in which he admitted to killing Miss Keffer,” Stephens said. “He at first tried to state that it was in self-defense with her pointing a rifle at him.”

As he was confronted with evidence developed by police, Bonds’ story changed, but he maintained that Keffer “had been essentially pushing him and that he shot her,” Stephens said.

Bonds later admitted to shooting Keffer in the apartment and moving her to the bathroom.

“It would come out that he photographed her there,” Stephens said. “Then he removed her from the apartment by carrying her and at times dragging her down the stairs, putting her in the trunk of the vehicle and transporting her to Piedmont Park, which is located near the river, and putting her in the river.”

Roanoke Swift Water Rescue and Roanoke Fire-EMs personnel recovered Keffer’s body from the river on Feb. 15. An autopsy revealed that Keffer had sustained six gunshots to the face, two to each arm, one to the neck and one to the leg.

“The medical examiner’s opinion would have been that the shots to the face were all lethal,” Stephens said. “She also would have testified that, consistent with the bullet holes in the ground, there was bruising on the back of Adreonna’s skull that she would have opined from contact with a solid object, such as the floor.”

Bonds’ defense attorneys, Andrew Esposito and Richard West, said the evidence presented by Stephens was evidence that they had expected to hear had the case gone to trial.